Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

K opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

