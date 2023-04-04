Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

