Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pool by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $339.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.54. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $473.98.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.09.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.