Xponance Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 934,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,609,000 after buying an additional 381,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of EXR opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

