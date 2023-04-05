11,879 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

