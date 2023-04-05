14,302 Shares in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the third quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Trinseo Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $735.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.
Trinseo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is -10.32%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.
Trinseo Profile
Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.
