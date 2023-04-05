14,346 Shares in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the third quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

