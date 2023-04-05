148,000 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 148,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Featured Stories

