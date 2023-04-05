265,900 Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 265,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.20% of Perrigo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

PRGO stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock valued at $619,867. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

