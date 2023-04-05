409 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of APPF opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

