409 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppFolio Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of APPF opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.
AppFolio Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppFolio (APPF)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.