6,010 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.