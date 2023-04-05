A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,262.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 20,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $301,267.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,585.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock valued at $965,598 in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

