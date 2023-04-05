AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,696,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,339,067 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.85% of AbCellera Biologics worth $199,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Cowen started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

