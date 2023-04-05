Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Sells 881 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $504.29 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

