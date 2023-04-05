Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $152,080.92 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 16,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $152,080.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,708,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,513,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gordon Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $851,196.06.

On Thursday, March 16th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 11 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $99.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Gordon Rubenstein sold 400 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,604.00.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,430,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,731,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $14,365,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

