AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 78.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AGCO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.64.

Shares of AGCO opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

