Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Reduced by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,422 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after buying an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $164,750,000 after purchasing an additional 980,639 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,891,278 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after purchasing an additional 864,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

