Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at $742,113,768.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock worth $298,621,288 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

