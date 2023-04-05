Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

