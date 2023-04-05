Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.40.
Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.14.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
