Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.83% of Diodes worth $28,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Diodes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Diodes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,856,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

