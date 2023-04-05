Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 20,641 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Integer worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Integer by 34.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Integer by 62.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Integer by 56.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

