Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 27,706 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,308 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $24,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $203.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

