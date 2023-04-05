Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 4,147 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,339,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,216,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,274,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,874,000 after purchasing an additional 625,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,607,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

