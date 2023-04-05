Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 217.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.39% of Organon & Co. worth $27,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,265,000 after buying an additional 997,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after buying an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,575,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,260,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,563,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.