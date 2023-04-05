Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 222,928 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,928 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Sprout Social worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,295 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 13.0% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.03 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,721,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,741 shares of company stock worth $5,884,861 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

