Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,494 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.83% of ProAssurance worth $26,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1,729.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 153,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PRA opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,832.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.