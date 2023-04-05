Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 6,813 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.15% of Minerals Technologies worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,585,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 341,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 174,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 324.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 144,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,375,000 after buying an additional 137,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.