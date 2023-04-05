Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 257,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,842,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1,601.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $101.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

