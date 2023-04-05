Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,364 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Qiagen worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Qiagen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QGEN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

