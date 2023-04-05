Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,377 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $25,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 115,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 52.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.52. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,621,288. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.