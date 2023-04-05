Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,106,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,840,000 after buying an additional 935,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,652,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,732,000 after buying an additional 692,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,264,000 after buying an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,966,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,596,000 after buying an additional 70,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,319,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,417,000 after buying an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

XEL opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

