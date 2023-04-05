Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,005 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bunge worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

