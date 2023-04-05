Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,037 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after buying an additional 1,200,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,940,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,424,000 after buying an additional 859,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %

WY stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

