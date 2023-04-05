Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 187,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

