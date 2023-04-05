Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 146.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

ROP opened at $437.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

