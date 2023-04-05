Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,102 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bancolombia worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 49.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 97,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth about $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7332 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

CIB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Stories

