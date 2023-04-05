Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.46 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

