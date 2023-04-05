Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.30 Million Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,978 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 6.15% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.