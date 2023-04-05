Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.34 Million Holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,704 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.77% of Thoughtworks worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Thoughtworks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Thoughtworks by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Thoughtworks by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Thoughtworks by 12.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Erin Cummins purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

