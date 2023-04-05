Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.65 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,991 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,446,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,247,000 after acquiring an additional 841,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,530,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,327,000 after acquiring an additional 699,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,180,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $33,411.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.