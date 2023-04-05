Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.70 Million Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver bought 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,480.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

