Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $24.97 Million Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,917 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.54% of Perrigo worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 1,364.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PRGO stock opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

