Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.62 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.36% of EMCOR Group worth $25,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,041,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EMCOR Group Price Performance

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.93. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

