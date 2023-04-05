Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.70 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 28,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 82,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 45,994 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

