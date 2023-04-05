Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26.61 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $26,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RBA opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

