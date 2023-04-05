Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26.74 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,257,681,000 after purchasing an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

