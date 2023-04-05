Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $28.91 Million Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Concentrix worth $28,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Down 3.6 %

CNXC opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Concentrix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.