Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 12,013 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Shift4 Payments worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $497,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,850.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of FOUR opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $76.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.