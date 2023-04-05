Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 155,123 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 155,123 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.65% of Gibraltar Industries worth $23,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $7,612,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter valued at $5,442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ROCK stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 5.93%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

