Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 274,759 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,759 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.15% of PagerDuty worth $27,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 154.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 205,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 995.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 31,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 23,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $811,701.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,422.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 567,519 shares of company stock worth $16,664,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.45.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

